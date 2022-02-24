EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Districting Commission has set the deadline of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, for redistricting map submissions that will redraw the boundaries for all City Council districts and impact future council elections.

The March 2 deadline will allow for the map to be explained at the Districting Commission’s meeting on Wednesday, March 9.

The proposed maps are anticipated to be presented to the City Council in April and the final map is projected to be selected in May.

Residents can design and submit their own map proposals using a free online platform called Dave’s Redistricting to redraw new City Council district boundaries. Proposed maps should reflect the City’s population changes, according to the 2020 Census.

Information on map requirements and guidelines, how to submit a map proposal, to review proposed maps, and more is available at ElPasoTexas.gov/ShapeEP.

