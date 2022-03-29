EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the days continue to get longer, the Sun City is welcoming Spring with open arms, with the reopening of McKelligon Canyon Road, and the updated spring/summer hours for the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden and Scenic Sundays on Scenic Drive.

Officials with the City Parks and Recreation Department reminded residents on Tuesday that McKelligon Canyon is now open. The roadway leading up to the canyon, McKelligon Road, was closed to allow for repairs required, following the 2021 summer rainstorms.

The outdoor public space is home to the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater and is a popular destination for rock climbing, hiking, running, walking, and biking. It is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those who want to slow down and smell the roses, the Municipal Rose Garden located at 1702 North Copia, is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 30.

The four-acre garden is home to more than 1,400 rose bushes of more than 430 different varieties, waterfalls, walking paths, benches, and a koi fishpond.

Officials remind residents that the garden will be closed during recognized City holidays.

El Paso Master Gardener volunteers prune, deadhead, remove weeds, provide rose inventories, and perform other tasks to keep the garden beautiful and enjoyable for the community.

Beginning Sunday, April 3, the hours for Scenic Sundays will be 6 to 11 a.m. for the spring and summer season.

Scenic Sundays promote health and wellness in the community by closing vehicular access to Scenic Drive between Wheeling and Robinson, allowing visitors to walk, run, cycle or skateboard, while enjoying the stunning views of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.

“All the outdoor locations listed above promote health and wellness by providing an opportunity for people of all ages to Live Active and spend time outdoors, while enjoying the beautiful views that El Paso has to offer…” City of El Paso

