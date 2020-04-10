City Representatives Anello and Hernandez to host virtual press conference

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Central City Representatives, Alexandra Anello of District 2 and Cassandra Hernandez of District 3 will host a virtual press conference open to the public.

Join the two City representatives Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. for an online video conversation on the importance of staying home and healthy during the upcoming holidays.

The virtual press conference will be available via Zoom and Q&A will be offered, a release said.

To join the Zoom meeting use the following information: