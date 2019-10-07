City Representative issues statement following domestic violence arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Representative Sam Morgan, who was arrested on suspicion of Assault-Family Violence late last week issued a statement Sunday night through his legislative aide.

The statement reads, in part, “due to the ongoing investigation and on advice of legal counsel Dr. Morgan cannot address the details of these charges.”

It goes on to say that, “Dr. Morgan wishes the public to know that these accusations will in no way interfere with his duties and responsibilities to constituents in District 4.”

As KTSM previously reported, investigators say Morgan assaulted his wife at a home on Loma Casitas in North Hills. El Paso Police responded to the home shortly after midnight on Friday morning. According to court records, Morgan posted bond the same day.

Morgan, a retired Major General from the U.S. Army, is an NRA Certified Firearms Instructor and a State of Texas Certified Licensed to Carry Firearms instructor. He runs El Paso Concealed Carry, which trains individuals prior to becoming certified.

In Texas, anyone convicted of a domestic violence crime is prohibited from owning or purchasing a firearm. If charges are dismissed without prosecution, they are not disqualifying according to the Texas DPS website.

El Paso City Council has no scheduled meetings this week. They will reconvene on October 15 for their next regular session.