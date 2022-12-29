EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response.

Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked him not to. The Mayor did declare a state of emergency on December 17th. Rodriguez lost her seat to Art Fierro who will take office next week.

We’re reaching out to the Congresswoman and the Mayor. We’ll have more in our later newscasts.