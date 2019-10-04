City Representative addresses sexual harassment issue in the Borderland

Thursday afternoon in a community meeting, City Representative Alexsandra Annello addressed the issue of sexual harassment in the Borderland.

Annello explained to KTSM the issues attention began on the Nextdoor app when a woman said they were a target of sexual harassment and other women began to speak out.

“This coincides with every crime against a woman that’a happened and continues to happen in this city, there was a post on Nextdoor of a woman who was catcalled and that triggered a whole conversation with many women about how they feel they were assaulted in the area,” said Annello.

Making it a goal to hear from the community in the meeting, from; rape, peeping toms, catcalling and assault.

“Tt’s very important for women to feel safe, as their walking in a park or they’re walking in front of their homes or if their shopping whatever they may be doing we don’t feel that women should feel its okay for men to harass them or for anybody to harass them while living their daily lives,” said Dr. Silva Acosta, the CEO of YWCA El Paso.

Letting the community speak their concerns in the meeting hoping to gather ideas to finding the right solution to combat the harassment crisis.

“Get involved , speak your mind and bring ideas, because with ideas we can get better solutions,” constituent Fred Borrego said.