City reports one new virus death, individual in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,597.

The male patient in his 20s had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reported 107 new cases, as well as 22 additional cases which are part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 19. We are currently in CDC Week 20.

There are 1,550 active cases. Health officials advised that 131,456 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.