EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported 496 new virus cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in El Paso climbs to 34,128.

Health officials also reported 15 new COVID-related deaths. The total number now at 1,467.

According to City data, 62,370 individuals, or about 63 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.