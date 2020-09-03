City reports 8 new COVID-related deaths, 72 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after no new COVID-related deaths were reported, the City of El Paso Department of Health is reporting eight new deaths on Thursday.

The total number of deaths is now 429.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 70s

1 male in his 80s

2 females in their 80s

2 females in their 90s

The Health Department is reporting 72 new cases, and three additional cases that are part of local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 27, 28, and 29.

There are 2,822 active cases. Officials said that 17,312 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 127 hospitalized patients in the ICU, and 31 patients on ventilators.

For a detailed look at COVID data, visit www.epstrong.org.