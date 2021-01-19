City reports 7 new virus deaths, including one person in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,597.

All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 20s, two females in their 40s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s and one male in his 80s. 

The Health Department also reported 353 new cases, as well as 8 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 41 and (2021 Weeks) 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

There are 35,422 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 69,958 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

