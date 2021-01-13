City reports 6 new virus deaths, total deaths at 1,530

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,530.

All six patients had underlying health conditions, according to the City. They include: one male in his 40s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 70s and one female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 564 new cases, as well as 65 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 51, 52, 53 and Week 1. We are currently in CDC Week 2.

There are 35,710 active cases, according to the City. There are 415 patients hospitalized with the virus, 148 are on ICUs and 100 patients are on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 66,873 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.