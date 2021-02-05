City reports 6 new virus deaths, including one person in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,754.

According to the City, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than six months.

All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 20s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 60s and three males in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 512 new cases, as well as 35 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are currently in CDC Week 5.

There are 35,188 active cases, according to the City. There are 402 hospitalizations and 159 in the ICU. Health officials advised that 78,348 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.