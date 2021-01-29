City reports 6 new virus deaths, 368 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,681.

According to the city, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than two months.

All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 60s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s and two males in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 368 new cases, as well as 25 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 52 and (2021 Weeks) 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,197 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 75,188 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.