City reports 5 new virus deaths, including two people in their 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,487.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than two months, according to the City.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, one male in his 70s and one male in his 80s

The Health Department also reported 493 new cases, as well as 39 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 46, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52 and 53. We are currently in 2021’s CDC Week 1.

There are 34,629 active cases, 383 hospitalizations and 148 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 63,719 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

