City reports 4 new virus deaths, nearing 1,700 total deaths mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,696.

The four deaths occurred over a period of more than two months. All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 400 new cases, as well as 21 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 29, 45, 52, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 5.

There are 35,625 active cases. 76,149 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, according to the city.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit www.EPStrong.org.