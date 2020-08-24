City reports 4 new COVID-related deaths in El Paso, 145 new cases

El Paso News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health on Monday reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, and 145 new cases.

According to the health department, all of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 50s
  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 male in his 80s
  • 1 female in her 90s

The total number of deaths now stands at 394.

The city is also reporting 13 additional cases — from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 27, 28, 32, 33 and 34 — that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State Department of Public Health. 

There are 3,273 active cases. Health officials say that 81 percent — or 15,887 people — have recovered.

To find the latest COVID numbers, visit epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso restaurant starts online cooking classes to stay afloat during pandemic

President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Disaster declarations made ahead of storms Marco, Laura

Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 1

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 2

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link