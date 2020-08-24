City reports 4 new COVID-related deaths in El Paso, 145 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health on Monday reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, and 145 new cases.

According to the health department, all of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 male in his 50s

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 80s

1 female in her 90s

The total number of deaths now stands at 394.

The city is also reporting 13 additional cases — from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 27, 28, 32, 33 and 34 — that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State Department of Public Health.

There are 3,273 active cases. Health officials say that 81 percent — or 15,887 people — have recovered.

To find the latest COVID numbers, visit epstrong.org.