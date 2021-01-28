City reports 14 new virus deaths, 530 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 14 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,675.

According to the city, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of more than six months.

All 14 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, three males in their 60s, four males in their 70s, four males in their 80s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 530 new cases, as well as 40 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 46, 47, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 3 and 4.  We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,114 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 74,884 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

