City reports 13 new virus deaths, 406 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health on Thursday reported 13 new virus-related deaths.

All 13 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 50s, six men in their 60s, two women in their 60s, one man in his 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

The new deaths bring the City’s total to 918.

The Health Department also reported 406 new cases, as well as 136 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 43, 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48.

Officials report that 971 people are hospitalized and 312 in the ICU.

There are 36,584 active cases. Health officials said that 45,944 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit EPStrong.org.

