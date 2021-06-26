City reports 1 new virus death, 27 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One new virus-related death was reported Saturday, increasing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in El Paso to 2,642.

The man in his 80s had underlying conditions.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 27 new cases, as well as three additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 20 and 25. We are currently in CDC Week 25.

There are currently 280 active cases, with 45 people hospitalized, 16 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 63.2 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 75 percent have been partially vaccinated.

Health officials said that 133,538 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

As the city has started to see the number of cases and hospitalizations stabilize, the Health Department will start reporting COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, rather than a daily basis, starting Saturday. The weekly reports will be based on CDC weeks from Sunday to Saturday. The weekly reports will be sent on Mondays, however, the city’s dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

For detailed COVID-19 information, visit EPStrong.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.