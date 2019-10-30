City Rep. Sam Morgan speaks out after proposed censure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Northeast El Paso City Rep. Sam Morgan spoke out on Tuesday’s city council meeting after his arrest for family violence charges.



Morgan reminded the council of the legal process, “No one, no one is understanding or understands what I’m going through. First of all I’d like everyone in this room to know that I love and I support my family, and I will continue to do that.”



Morgan broke his silence at City Council after being presented the proposed pronouncement of censure, which expresses formal disapproval.



The item was brought to the agenda by City Reps. Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez, who also shared their personal experience in relation to allegations against Morgan.

“We have witnessed our own mothers abused due to domestic violence,” Hernandez shared, “So we take this allegation very seriously but with that we understand due process.”

“For representatives to sit up here and say that there’s nothing personal, I beg to differ. Especially after a couple of representatives made statements about their personal lives. So to tell me that it isn’t personal begs to differ where I come from. So it is personal,” Morgan added.



Other council members stated they don’t condone domestic violence however they do believe in due process under the law.



As from now on, Mayor Dee Margo appointed District 8 City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga to replace Morgan’s position on council as Alternate Mayor Pro Tempore.

“I think she’s been a tremendous representative for district 8. She’s fully committed and I thought she was most deserving of the position. It’s just a backup position, it rarely comes into play. To my knowledge, in two and a half years it hadn’t come into play yet,” Margo said.



Meanwhile, Morgan said he will continue to serve and represent his constituents in district four, “I do believe in process and I am willing to sit here and take whatever is necessary to make sure that that process is not violated by anyone to include myself.”



Council voted 6 to 2 to postpone the item; Reps. Hernandez and Annello voting “no.”



City staff is expected to come back in eight weeks with a more detailed “censure process.”