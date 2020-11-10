City Rep. Lizarraga calls for City Rep. Svarzbein to resign as mayor pro tempore

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At Monday’s special council meeting, City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga called for City Rep. and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein’s resignation as mayor pro tempore.

Lizarraga took issue with a press release sent by Svarzbein on Oct. 30, in which Svarzbein was critical of Mayor Dee Margo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In today’s meeting, Lizarraga called the statement “personally offensive to her” that Svarzbein signed the statement in his official capacity as mayor pro tempore and sided with County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, rather than the city, over a shutdown order the judge issued on Oct. 29.

“If a mayor tempore cannot resist being so openly hostile, such a person should resign,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

No action was taken on Monday, but Lizarraga said she would like see City Rep. Henry Rivera take the role of mayor pro tempore.

