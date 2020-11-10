City Rep. Lizarraga calls for City Rep. Svarzbein to resign as mayor pro tempore

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At Monday’s special council meeting, City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga called for City Rep. and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein’s resignation as mayor pro tempore.

Lizarraga took issue with a press release sent by Svarzbein on Oct. 30, in which Svarzbein was critical of Mayor Dee Margo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In today’s meeting, Lizarraga called the statement “personally offensive to her” that Svarzbein signed the statement in his official capacity as mayor pro tempore and sided with County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, rather than the city, over a shutdown order the judge issued on Oct. 29.

“If a mayor tempore cannot resist being so openly hostile, such a person should resign,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

No action was taken on Monday, but Lizarraga said she would like see City Rep. Henry Rivera take the role of mayor pro tempore.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

NMSU exploring El Paso as basketball hub due to state restrictions

Lizarraga calls for mayor pro tempore resignation

Court grants expedited appeal on shutdown order

Outdoor Markets on a Hold

EPISD opens learning pods

Risque Business:local strip club struggles during pandemic

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link