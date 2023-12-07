EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization unanimously approved an $8.4 million allocation to reconstruct and enhance Buffalo Soldier Road.

El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernadez released a statement on Thursday, Dec. 7, saying the following:

“This funding is truly a significant win for a number of reasons. First, these funds are federal dollars, which simply stated helps to reduce the local tax burden for our local property taxpayers. Second, it also addresses the current conditions, where the absence of accessible pathways and a deteriorating roadway pose potential risks to our community members.”

The project is set to transform the area with a full roadway reconstruction, parkway enhancements, sidewalks, bicycle facilities, street lighting, landscaping, irrigation, and new striping, significantly improving accessibility and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and visitors to adjacent hotels.

Hernandez continued her statement, saying:

“Third and certainly not least, these improvements will rightly showcase the community’s pride and sense of profound responsibility to honor the valiant Buffalo Soldiers. The recognition of the Buffalo Soldiers began in 2020, by renaming a major street previously dedicated to a Confederate general. The renaming appropriately honored the distinguished African-American regiments who played a crucial role in the protection of stagecoaches and settlers and their pursuit of Pancho Villa in Mexico. A decade ago, Fort Bliss took the first step by renaming the northern section of this street honoring the Buffalo Soldiers.”

The design phase of this project is scheduled to commence in 2025, with construction expected to begin in the fiscal year of 2026-2027, according to Hernandez.