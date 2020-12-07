City reminds residents to get a flu shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of National Influenza Vaccination Week, observed from Monday to Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health is encouraging residents to get a flu shot.

“The week serves as an opportunity to remind the community that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora. “It is extremely important that everybody 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves and those around them this upcoming winter and holiday months.”

Although the week is observed from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, the City offers free flu vaccines for anybody 6 months and older at the two designated drive-thru city sites from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

City Testing Eastside Site: 301 George Perry Blvd.

City Testing Westside Site: 7400 High Ridge Dr.

No appointments are necessary.

For more information about the free drive-thru flu vaccine locations and scheduled events, visit bepowerflu.com or call 211.

Latest Headlines