City reminds community members about new border crossing vaccination requirements

People and vehicles pass over the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry bridge which connects the United States and Mexico on January 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the Federal vaccine requirements going into effect Friday night at 10 p.m. for all non-U.S. persons entering the country, officials with the City of El Paso provided a reminder of the guidelines.

The Department of Homeland Security’s updated requirements, which instructs all non-U.S. individuals entering the United States be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and be able to provide proof of vaccination.

Non-U.S. individuals crossing the border for both essential and non-essential visits must adhere to the following requirements when crossing the border into the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals:

· verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status;

· provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website;

· present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card; and,

· be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.

Individuals 18 years of age and younger will not be required to be vaccinated at this time.

The CDC has determined that for purposes of travel to the United States, vaccines accepted will include current FDA approved or authorized vaccines and World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listed vaccines. To date, there are currently nine vaccines that meet the CDC’s requirements, including:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Oxford–AstraZeneca

Covaxin

Covishield

BIBP/Sinopharm

Sinovac

Novavax/Covavax

Johnson and Johnson

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated means a person has received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. The last dose must have been given a full 14 days before entering the U.S.

For more COVID-19 information to include testing, vaccination, data, and prevention, visit EPStrong.org.

