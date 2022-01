The City of El Paso is relieved to learn that the hostage situation at Congregation Berth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, has ended and the hostages are safe. Law enforcement resources will continue to be available to ensure the safety of our community.

The El Paso Police Department continues to work closely with the state and federal law enforcement agencies to proactively monitor local activities.

We continue to pray for the community in Colleyville and all in our nation experiencing extremism.

