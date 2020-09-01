City releases Power Dashboard for COVID-19 information

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso in collaboration with the El Paso United COVID-19 Transition Task Force has unveiled a new Power Dashboard on the EPStrong.org website to help make COVID-19 information easier to understand.

The goal of the redesign is to provide the public with a more user-friendly format that is easy to navigate. The community scorecard and the updated dashboard together help to collect and disseminate real-time health data to further aid decision-making, public health policy and create measurable health outcomes.

The City used best practices and applied Lean Six Sigma approaches to develop the Power Dashboard, as well as to identify efficiencies and improve the procedures and processes at various testing sites to help secure better testing experiences.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the City has taken a data-driven approach to guiding our response to COVID-19,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “This new Power Dashboard provides a more comprehensive snapshot of how the community is tackling the spread of COVID-19. It will be a helpful tool not only for our health and emergency leaders, but also our policy makers, school leaders, and residents.”

The redesigned site includes revised informative charts about demographics and health outcomes of people with COVID-19, infection rate, testing, investigations, healthcare readiness, and at-risk population data. Much of the data is interactive and can be broken down by various categories to include age, gender and zip code. The data is posted for public view while also protecting individual privacy.

For more information, visit www.EPStrong.org.