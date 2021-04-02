City receives 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso has received 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Friday.

The city is partnering with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas Military to administer an additional 1,200 to 1,800 vaccines each week to individuals pre-registered at EPCovidVaccine.com.

El Paso is currently providing vaccines to individuals 16 years of age and older; however, Super Seniors, individuals 75 years of age and older, are being prioritized.

Vaccinations are administered by appointment only at 301 George Perry, the El Paso Convention Center and 9301 Alameda (for Super Seniors).

Starting Monday, the City will begin administering a limited number of vaccines, by appointment only, at two of its COVID-19 Clinics, located at 7380 Remcon and 220 S. Stanton St. (corner of First and Stanton).

In addition to the 12,000 allocated doses received, an additional 1,200 to 1,800 vaccines will be administered, by appointment only, at the East Side Sports Complex, 14380 Montwood Drive, each week.

Residents must pre-register to receive the vaccine with the City of El Paso by visiting EPCovidVaccine.com and clicking on the pre-registration form or by calling (915) 212-6843.

Once pre-registered, residents will be notified about the availability of the vaccine and provided with next steps. If individuals have already pre-registered, they do not need to register again, as they have been already included in the queue.

PRE-REGISTRATION AT THE EL PASO ZOO

Community members visiting the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens this Easter weekend will also be able to pre-register for the vaccine, if they have not yet done so.

City staff will offer registration assistance during the Zoo’s hours of operation. As a reminder, the Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Face coverings are required for visitors and zoo staff. For more information about the Zoo visit elpasozoo.org.

Walk-in vaccine registration assistance is also available at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics located at 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton) and 7380 Remcon. The walk-in sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to assist with the pre-registration process. COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment only.

For more information visit www.EPStrong.org.