EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Public Libraries in collaboration with The Great Khalid Foundation, will be hosting an essay contest in celebration of Father’s Day.

The contest, which is free and open to students between the ages of 5 to 18, is simple: Write an original essay of fewer than two pages explaining “I love my dad because…”

“Fathers and father figures play an important role in the lives of our children,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Great Khalid Foundation to help honor fathers on their very special day.”

Participants can write about their father or father figures such as grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, or other who have served as a fatherly influence.

Additionally, the essay may be written in English or Spanish.

The deadline to enter an essay is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9. Contest winners will be awarded a neat prize package to give to their dad for Father’s Day.

Complete rules, as well as entry forms, are available at all branch libraries or can be downloaded on the Public Library website www.ElPasoLibrary.org.