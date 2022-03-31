EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City is now providing second COVID-19 booster doses to individuals 50 years and older and certain immunocompromised individuals.

Immunocompromised individuals include people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, recipients of active treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others.

A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receiving the first booster dose.

Additionally:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least 4 months after receiving the first booster dose

A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older at least 4 months after the first booster dose

Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.

Appointments are not required for vaccines or boosters; however, they are recommended to help reduce potential wait times.

Appointments can be made by calling the COVID Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or online at EPCovidVaccine.com.

Anyone experiencing any difficulties registering for their second booster can call (915) 212-6843.

Individuals can also obtain a vaccine or booster from any of the City’s vaccine partners that are listed on the City’s website at EPCovidVaccine.com.

The Ysleta Clinic will close on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4, and relocate to 9341 Alameda. COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and flu shots will be available at the Alameda Clinic beginning Tuesday, April 5.

The City continues to provide testing and vaccines at the City’s COVID-19 Clinics at the following times, dates, and locations listed below:

Hours of Operation: LOCATIONS:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton) (Vaccines Only)

Monday through Saturday 7380 Remcon (Testing and Vaccines)

9566 Railroad (Testing and Vaccines)

9341 Alameda (Testing and Vaccines) New Location

Appointments are required for testing and can be made by calling the COVID Hotline at 915-212-6843 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; or online.

Individuals can also get tested by any of the City’s testing partners that are listed on the City’s website at EPStrong.org.

Residents are also still able to request at-home testing kits from the federal government via this link and are reminded to please report positive test results at EPStrong.org/.

For more information about COVID-19 including testing sites, data, and prevention, visit EPStrong.org/.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.