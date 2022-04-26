EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is offering free vaccines to eligible children 5 years of age and under on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in celebration of Immunization week.

The free shots will be administered by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the City’s Immunization Clinic, 5115 El Paso Dr. Appointments can be made by calling (915) 212-6555.

The Department of Public Health is offering free vaccines for children who meet one of the following Texas Vaccines for Children guidelines:

Enrolled in Medicaid

Uninsured or Underinsured (child with no insurance or only partial coverage)

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Enrolled in CHIP (El Paso Health only)

The following vaccines are available to eligible children 5 years and under:

Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis (DTaP)

Diphtheria Tetanus (DT)

Haemophilus Influenza (Hib)

Hepatitis A (HepA)

Hepatitis B (HepB)

Influenza (IIV)

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

Pneumococcal 13-Valent Conjugate (PCV13)

Polio (IPV)

Rotavirus (RV)

Varicella (VAR)

National Infant Immunization Week is an annual event that promotes the benefits of immunizations to improve the health of children and highlights the importance of protecting infants and young children from preventable diseases.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.