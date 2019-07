EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans could soon pay more in property taxes.

City leaders are proposing a $0.04 increase in the city’s property tax rate for next year’s budget.

Officials say the money would pay for increased investments in police and fire departments, operating costs for Quality of Life Bond projects, and employee pay raises.

City council members will meet with department heads over the next few weeks before the final budget is passed, which typically happens in August.