City postpones reopening of quality of life services

EL PASO, Texas – Due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the City of El Paso has decided to postpone the reopening of Quality of Life facilities and services as a precaution for the health and safety of our community and the City’s workforce.

The triple-digit spikes in COVID-19 cases announced by the Department of Public Health over the last several days has forced the City to postpone the reopening of services that include the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, City museums, recreation centers, spray parks and library branches. The City had scheduled to reopen the facilities on July 1 but has decided to keep them closed.

“The health, safety and well-being of our community and the City’s workforce remains top priority,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “With recent data showing a rise COVID-19 cases, with spikes of more than 200 new cases on two occasions in the last few days, reopening these services would not be responsible at this time.”

The City will continue to work closely with the Department of Public Health to determine when Quality of Life Services can safely reopen to the community.

Now more than ever, public health experts urge everyone to stay home as much as possible, practice good hand hygiene and if you must be out in public, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

For more information about the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 containment efforts, visit www.epstrong.org.