EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services invites the community to throw on their comfiest pajamas and come down to the shelter on Saturday, January 29, to meet some of their snuggliest pets during the “Pitties & Pajamas” adoption and foster special.

Pitbull mixed breeds are the shelter’s most common dog breeds, and some of the most lovable. However, due to their size, tough-looking exterior and common misconceptions about the breed, the pups often get overlooked for adoption.

Animal Services anticipates the special event will highlight how great the breed truly can be, by dressing them up in cute and comfy pajamas and highlighting their lovable personalities.

While all shelter pets hope to get adopted for a lifetime of slumber parties, anyone that is not ready to commit to adopting but still wants to help is also encouraged to take a dog home for a weekend “Sleepover Foster.” This will give the pet a couple days away from the shelter’s stressful environment and allow Animal Services to learn more about the pet’s personality after spending a night or two in a temporary home.

Animal Services wants to remind the community that when they are looking to adopt a pet, to consider medium-to-large dogs as well.

Adopting a pet is one of the best ways to support the City’s lifesaving mission. El Paso Animal Services

All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

WHO: El Paso Animal Services

El Paso Animal Services WHAT: “Pitties & Pajamas” Adoption and Foster Eventfeaturing Pitbull-mixed breeds

“Pitties & Pajamas” Adoption and Foster Eventfeaturing Pitbull-mixed breeds WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 29

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 29 WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center 5001 Fred Wilson

