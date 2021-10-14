City, Petco Love Foundation continue partnership in nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and Petco Love Foundation announced the continuation their series of pet wellness clinics as part of a nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets.

Organizers share that the large-scale clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, October 17 at 301 George Perry Boulevard, and offers pet owners an opportunity to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped for FREE.

“The clinic aims at making it easier for owners to keep their pets, and themselves, healthy and safe,” organizers said.

The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

This series of pet wellness events will continue into the fall and winter seasons.

To stay up to date on upcoming Animal Services events and services, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

