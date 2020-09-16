City partners with YWCA to offer free childcare to families impacted by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso has partnered with the YWCA to provide free childcare for children 0-12 years of age whose families have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The YWCA will utilize CARES funds for the provision of childcare services, after-school services, and other eligible expenses from September through December as stipulated specifically in the contract.

Childcare services and after-school services will be provided to eligible families, essential employees and stressed families, with priority given to the City of El Paso employees. All beneficiaries must reside within the city limits of the City of El Paso.

“YWCA has been providing childcare to the El Paso community throughout these difficult times and we have seen just how important access to childcare is for families right now,” said Dr. Sylvia Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region. “We are grateful to the City of El Paso for this grant and partnership that enables us serve even more families and support even more children throughout the rest of the year.”

The YWCA will also provide transportation, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning/ disinfecting supplies to ensure that all sites where services are provided will maintain strict health and safety standards.

Children participating in this free childcare service will receive academic enrichment while parents return to their current jobs, pursue new employment or attend school.

Childcare Services is available to:

children (0-12 years) whose families are essential employees stressed families as a result of COVID-19 current employees of the City of El Paso

families who reside within the City limits

families whose income is at or below 120% the Area Median Income (about $63,000 a year for a family of 4)

families that can certify loss of income or economic impact directly related to COVID-19

“The City is providing free childcare to the families in need in our community,” said City Manager Tommy González. “By partnering with the YWCA, the City of El Paso is directly assisting members of our community who are in the greatest need and are critical in persevering in these difficult times.”

For more information, please contact the YWCA Childcare Service at (915) 519-0000 and visit the Department of Community and Human Development website for a list of additional COVID assistance.