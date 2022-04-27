EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso along with the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced the launch of the El Paso Solar co-op to help El Pasoans go solar and install battery storage systems.

The FREE solar co-op will allow homeowners and business owners in El Paso to collectively learn about solar energy and leverage their combined buying power to save money. Co-ops solicit competitive bids from installers, so the co-op can obtain a competitive price and top quality.

“Helping El Pasoans access rooftop solar will benefit our economy, build local resiliency, and ensure El Paso is investing in the grid of the future,” Nicole Ferrini, the City’s Chief Resilience Officer.

After last year’s Winter Storm Uri and with the war in Ukraine causing oil prices to skyrocket, it has become even more urgent for communities like El Paso to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

SUN will host several free information sessions to educate interested community members about solar energy and the co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page: www.solarunitedneighbors.org/elpaso.

Online information meetings are planned for:

El Paso Solar Co-op info session

May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. MDT

Register here

Zoom

El Paso Solar Co-op info session

May 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. MDT

Register here

Zoom

