EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health, the El Paso Fire Department, and the Ysleta Independent School District will be offering free flu vaccines to those 6 months of age and older this Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Ysleta ISD Central Office located at 9600 Sims Dr. City partners will be providing flu-shots through a drive-thru site which will be free of charge.

No appointment or insurance is needed.

For more locations and information about the flu vaccine, click here: Be Powerflu.