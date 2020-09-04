City Parks & Recreation launches Wi-Fi centers for those without access

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eight Wi-Fi centers will be opened Tuesday to provide free internet access to those who need it, according to the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department.

The Wi-Fi Centers aim to serve students and parents who lack internet access at home, while providing a safe environment.

“There are many challenges for families when it comes to virtual learning,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe. “The internet shouldn’t be one of them. The Parks and Recreation Department is proud to assist students who need Wi-Fi and connect them to resources they need to be successful when learning.”

The Wi-Fi centers will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturdays at the following locations:

Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th St.

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg, Dr.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

Access to the center’s Wi-Fi, Digital El Paso, is free and available to everyone. Children younger than 12 years old need a parent/guardian present at all times to use the centers. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parksandrec.