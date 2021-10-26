City Parks and Recreation to host Free Halloween Carnivals across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host free Halloween Carnivals across the Sun City this weekend.

The carnivals will be held at several recreation centers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, October 31.

“We’re excited to be welcoming our families back to our recreation centers for these Halloween Carnivals… our staff is working around the clock to plan safe and fun Halloween activities for kids that will include plenty of interactive games and trick-or-treating.” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe

The free events for kids will feature jumping balloons, carnival games, candy and treats.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed in their costumes to participate in a costume contest.

Halloween Carnivals will be held at the following locations:

Chamizal Community Center, 2101 Cypress Ave

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg

Gary del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall

Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7480 Alameda Ave.

Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem St.

Organizers add that children and parents are reminded to continue practice social distancing, wash their hands and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, as additional health precautions to guard against COVID-19.

For more information on the Halloween Carnivals, visit the Parks and Recreation Department on social media (Facebook and Twitter) or online.

