EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be recognizing one of its athletes who is advancing to compete in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge National Competition in New York City Thursday morning, June 15 at the Chalio Acosta Sports Center.

Jacob Rodriguez, 13, will be joined by his parents and Parks and Recreation staff to announce the young athlete’s achievement and show off his talents on the basketball court.

Rodriguez made the national competition after competing for the first time and placing in local and regional competitions. He and his family are getting an all-expense paid trip to the National Finals which will be held during the 2023 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

In addition, Rodriguez is a student at Jane A. Hambric Middle School where he is part of the team. He currently plays basketball at the Jr. NBA Middle School League with EP Flight. He aspires to one day play in the NBA.