City opens Regional Infusion Center, Expands COVID-19 Testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Tuesday, December 7, the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 Clinic located at 9341 Alameda will open a Regional Infusion Center (RIC).

City officials say he RIC – in partnership with the State of Texas Department of State Health Services – will offer therapy to referred patients to minimize the risk of hospitalization. The center is in addition to The Hospital of Providence (THOP) infusion center currently in operation.

Officials added that the city will expand its free COVID-19 testing options by offering several sites to be open 7 days a week, as well as opening a new location to accommodate residents to get tested.

About the Regional Infusion Center (RIC)

The City COVID-19 Clinic located at 9341 Alameda will stop providing testing and vaccines in order to accommodate the opening of the RIC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday beginning Tuesday, December 7.

Patients will need to have a doctor’s referral to receive infusion therapy.

Medical Providers who wish to submit a referral and order set to the City’s Regional Infusion Center can visit the online portal. The portal is the exclusive means for providers to submit infusion referrals and order sets.

Additionally, several infusion mobile teams have been assigned to El Paso and can be referred through the same process for those that cannot physically make it to the RIC.

Patients seeking information about infusion therapy can contact the Texas Infusion Hotline for General Information and Assistance at 1-800-742-5990. The DSHS Infusion Hotline is available 24/7 to answer questions.

For patients who cannot access a medical provider and require a Mobile Infusion Team, patients can call the hotline and be connected with a medical provider from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST for telemedicine services.

Increased staffing at THOP infusion center has allowed for more appointments and are taking referrals as well. For more information about the infusion treatments, visit EPStrong.org.

About COVID-19 Testing Expansion

The following COVID-19 testing sites will have the schedules as follows:

Nations Tobin Park testing site located at 8831 Railroad Dr. will re-open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The City continues offering curbside testing by appointment at the two other COVID-19 Clinics located at 7380 Remcon and 9566 Railroad. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday Appointments can be made online or by calling (915) 212- 6843.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 12, the following locations will be open 7 days a week for free COVID-19 testing:

Drive-Thru Testing

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-Thru & Walk-Up Testing

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)

Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-Thru Testing

Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Dr.

Monday – Sunday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is also available 6 days a week at:

Drive Thru Testing

Don Haskins, 7400 High Ridge

Monday – Saturday | 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more testing sites, hours and information, visit EPStrong.org and for more information on COVID-19 vaccine or sites, visit EPCOVIDVaccine.com.

