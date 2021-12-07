City opens additional COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination location in Lower Valley

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials announced Tuesday that their new site in the Lower Valley will provide free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, in addition to flu vaccines.

The Ysleta Clinic located at 110 Candelaria Street, will have COVID-19 Vaccines available with appointment only , Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, residents can visit EPCovidVaccine.com under Step 2 (Schedule Your Appointment) and fill out the Registration Form.

Additionally, Flu Vaccines will be available without an appointment , Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will be available with appointment only , Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment residents can go online and follow the process.

The Ysleta Clinic will allow the continuation of testing and vaccination services previously being provided at the Alameda COVID-19 clinic which will be used as a Regional Infusion Center in partnership with the State of Texas Department of State Health Services.

For more testing sites, hours and information, visit EPStrong.org and for more information on COVID-19, visit EPCOVIDVaccine.com.

