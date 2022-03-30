EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, the El Paso City Council voted 6 to 1 to proceed with a work plan to address safety concerns for two structures within the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC).

The City has been working hard to make progress on the direction given to staff by the City Council to safeguard damaged buildings within the MPC footprint. We will continue to work with the opposition to identify options for a resolution of the ongoing lawsuit.

Karla Nieman, City Attorney

The work plan is estimated to cost $28,929.27 and would secure 212 W. Overland​ and 300 W. Overland​. The work would be funded by the City’s general fund.

Staff will next work to coordinate all the proposed work with Texas Historical Commission.

Additionally, the City will be entering into an agreement at the end of April with a consultant to develop a new program/project vision as part of the MPC feasibility study which the Council approved on November 8, 2021.

