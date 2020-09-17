UPDATE: As Texas expands business operating capacity, City officials encourage residents to continue following safety protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said that Texas businesses in many Texas regions will be allowed to expand from 50 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity starting as early as Sept. 21. Bars will remain closed.

In consideration of this change, Mayor Dee Margo said the City is looking at what city services, such as libraries and museums, can be opened according to the order as well.

He said the City will have to review staffing levels and funding before it can determine if that can happen. “As soon as we can get them open, we’ll get them open.”

County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego Samaniego encouraged business owners and residents, alike, to continue abiding by the local health order.

Margo again encouraged residents to get a flu shot to help mitigate the effects of the flu, coupled with COVID-19, this season.

The City also announced separately that local sports leagues will be allowed to operate staring Saturday.

Earlier:

Officials with the City of El Paso’s Regional Emergency Preparedness office and health officials will provide an update on Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 activities in El Paso.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m.

You can view the press conference below: