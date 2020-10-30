City officials to hold news conference on Friday to provide COVID-19 update

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Regional Emergency Preparedness and public health officials will hold a news conference on Friday to provide the community with an update on the COVID-19 situation in El Paso County.

The conference will take place at 2 p.m. at El Paso City Hall.

The meeting comes as health officials report 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso County. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths now stands at 595.

