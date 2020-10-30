City officials to hold news conference on Friday to provide COVID-19 update

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Regional Emergency Preparedness and public health officials will hold a news conference on Friday to provide the community with an update on the COVID-19 situation in El Paso County.

The conference will take place at 2 p.m. at El Paso City Hall.

The meeting comes as health officials report 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso County. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths now stands at 595.

