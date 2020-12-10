City officials brace for holiday COVID-19 surge, urge residents to resist holiday gatherings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Christmas and New Year’s Eve quickly approaching, City and County officials are urging residents to avoid gatherings and to get vaccinated to help reduce new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

During a weekly City update on COVID-19, Mayor Dee Margo said that while hospitalizations and new virus cases dip slightly, residents must stay vigilant.

“We’ve got to protect our most vulnerable loved ones,” he said, adding that those 80 and over account for more than 80 percent of virus deaths.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said that while some COVID numbers are going down, the upcoming holidays present a precarious time for El Paso, as the weeks immediately after holidays tend to see a rise in cases.

Samaniego also said that he is considering issuing a partial curfew during Christmas and New Year’s to stymie gatherings that could spread COVID-19.

“We don’t want to start 2021 in a difficult situation,” he said.

Public Health Director Angela Mora said El Paso hospitals should receive the vaccine in the next two days. The vaccines will be distributed in phases: the first phase will prioritize hospital employees and support staff working directly with COVID patients. Then nursing home staff and residents, first responders and home health care workers will receive the vaccines.

The second phase of vaccines will be distributed to staff at medical offices, pharmacy employees, last responders such as mortuary and funeral workers, medical examiners and school nurses. This phase is expected to be in March.

More vaccines will be coming on a weekly basis after the first group of vaccines arrives, she said.

The third phase of vaccines is expected to be ready by Summer 2021 and the fourth phase is expected to be in Fall 2021. Thereafter, vaccines will be available as other routine vaccines such as flu vaccines.

You can view the full conference in the player below: