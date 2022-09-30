EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community.

Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of events to remove overgrown weeds from public spaces.

Schools and nonprofit organizations that bring five or more volunteers to each event will earn $500. The school or nonprofit group that brings the most volunteers to each cleanup event will earn $1,000. All students participating in these events are also eligible to earn community service hours.

All weed cleanup events will run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Here are the dates and cleanup locations:

October 1: Montwood between Saul Kleinfeld and Polly Harris

October 8: Pebble Hills between Archie and Fierro

October 8: Redd between Fernwood and Esquestre

October 22: Knights between Bernadine and Jersey

