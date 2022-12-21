EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is offering free recycling of live holiday trees starting Dec. 27.

According to the city, the public may recycle their live holiday trees beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. Holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items such as string lights, frost, and glitter.

The free service will be available through Feb. 11, 2023. Citizen Collection Stations, known as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday, and are located at:

1034 Pendale Rd.

121 Atlantic Rd.

4501 Hondo Pass Dr.

2492 Harrison Ave.

3510 Confederate Dr.

The drop-off sites also accept the following recyclable material:

cardboard gift boxes

holiday cards

wrapping paper

All materials should be free of plastic or glitter. Customers visiting the drop-off sites to dispose of materials other than recyclables are required to bring a recent water bill and matching indentation card to dispose of the waste. To learn more, you can visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.