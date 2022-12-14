EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is now administering the Bivalent COVID-19 Moderna booster vaccine to individuals 6 months of age and older and the Bivalent Pfizer third dose to individuals 6 months to 4 years of age at all city community clinics.

The FDA and CDC have approved the Bivalent COVID-19 Moderna Booster Vaccine, Bivalent Pfizer third dose for children as follows:

Bivalent Moderna COVID-19 Booster Vaccine (6 months through 5 years)–

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who previously completed their primary series with

monovalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can receive a single dose of Bivalent Moderna booster dose 2 months after their final primary series dose.

Bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine (6 months through 4 years)–

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have received the first and second monovalent doses are eligible to receive the third dose of the Bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bivalent COVID-19 Moderna booster and Bivalent Pfizer third dose do not require an appointment and will be administered at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday:

9341 Alameda

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton)

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit EPCovidVaccine.com or call (915) 212-COVID (915-212-6843).