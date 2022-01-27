EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Western Governors University (WGU) and the City of Sunland Park launched a new partnership agreement to create seamless transfer pathways for city employees who want to earn their bachelor’s or master’s degree with WGU Texas.

The partnership will encourage the City of Sunland Park’s 90 employees to pursue educational opportunities to advance their personal goals and the work of the city. The City of Sunland Park supports the “upskilling” of their employees and the collaboration with WGU is designed to fit into busy work and home schedules.

WGU is excited to assist city employees achieve their higher education and career goals. Our partnership with the City of Sunland Park will provide employees with individualized, competency-based learning that allows them the flexibility to earn their degree at their own pace while juggling work and family responsibilities. linda battles, regional vice president, wgu

Located in Doña Ana County, the City of Sunland Park is home to a population of more than 17,600. The city has a workforce of 90 plus employees. WGU serves more than 136,000 students nationwide, including 600 students across New Mexico and 26 in Doña Ana County. Eighty percent of WGU students hold full-and part-time jobs.

Through the agreement with WGU, the City of Sunland Park employees may select among more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in K-12 teaching, information technology, business, and health professions. Qualifying employees receive special benefits including:

Eligibility to apply for the WGU Collaborative Agreement Scholarship, valued at up to $2,500,

Access to more than 30 additional scholarships and financial aid,

Military benefits for qualified applicants,

Access to career services and alumni events and activities, and

Comprehensive, seamless transfer policy.

The partnership with WGU offers professional development pathways for career advancement and supports our efforts to upskill and retain highly-qualified employees. We are excited to partner with WGU in order to provide an extra benefit for our employees and to provide non-traditional ways to pursue educational opportunities. javier perea, sunland park mayor

WGU, which offers affordable tuition and a competency-based model, maintains impactful and lasting relationships with reputable businesses across the country. Through partnerships like the one with the City of Sunland Park, individuals of all backgrounds are given the opportunity to pursue educational goals that can transform their lives. For more information on WGU, visit wgu.edu.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.